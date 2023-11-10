Cowra Anglican Book Fair
November 9 - November 11
Cowra Anglican Book Fair is now being held three times a year and the third Book Fair this year will be on three days. It will be open at the Anglican Parish Hall from 8.30 to 2 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8.30 to 1pm on Saturday.
Felicity Dowd - Club Cowra
November 10 - 11
We are so excited to have been able to secure the services of Felicity Dowd this November!! Raised on the South Coast Felicity has local roots with the famous Dowd family from Gooloogong and has been taking the Country Music world by storm!
Bonsai Workshop with Cath Duncan
November 11
Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included. Plus admission to Garden.
Cowra Carnival of Cups
November 12
The free ticketed event will see Australian music royalty alongside harness racing. Multiple award-winning band The Whitlams are co-headlining the trackside entertainment with Australian music luminary Daryl Braithwaite, Daringhurst and local trio Plus One.
Cowra Library: Meet The Tea Ladies Author Amanda Hampson
November 13
Amanda Hampson will talk about the 'lightbulb' moment that inspired her to write her bestseller, The Tea Ladies, and turn it into a series. She will also share how she created characters and the 1960's setting, drawing on personal experience and extensive research, and why she thinks older women deserve more starring roles. Meet bestselling author Amanda Hampson at Cowra Library on Monday, November 13 at 10.30am.
Free health clinics
November 15, 21 and 27
Western NSW Local Health District is holding free women's health clinics in Cowra on Wednesday, November 15 and 21 in the Health Hub at Optimal Pharmacy and on November 21 in the Community Health Centre at Cowra Hospital. See page 13 for more details.
Cowra Community Markets
November 18
Looking for sometime to do this weekend? Pop on down to the Cowra Community Markets held every third Saturday at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am.
Cowra Train Rides
November 25-26
Running the last weekend of each month, view the countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two R cars.
