Fabulously Mad Grand Opening!
November 3
Canowindra's newest collective -- Fabulously Mad is on the way and you're invited to its launch. Please RSVP by Wednesday 1st November to Pennie on 0427 44 11 07.
Battle in the Bush
November 4
Majority of the bouts will be Central West fighters vs ACT fighters and will also feature professionals, amateur, interstate titles, males, females and first timers all fighters jumping on board to help raise money for Cowra's newly created charity Champions 4 Kids.
Melbourne Cup - CEF of Canowindra 2023 fundraiser
November 7
Join the Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Canowindra for their 2023 fundraising event. We are doing all things Melbourne Cup!
Melbourne Cup High Tea
November 7
Melbourne Cup at the Quarry Restaurant. High tea - savoury and sweet, a glass of local sparkling $60/head. Pre pay and booking's essential call 0425219809.
Cowra Anglican Book Fair
November 9 - November 11
Cowra Anglican Book Fair is now being held three times a year and the third Book Fair this year will be on three days. It will be open at the Anglican Parish Hall from 8.30 to 2 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8.30 to 1pm on Saturday.
Felicity Dowd - Club Cowra
November 10 - 11
We are so excited to have been able to secure the services of Felicity Dowd this November!! Raised on the South Coast Felicity has local roots with the famous Dowd family from Gooloogong and has been taking the Country Music world by storm!
Ability Network - Masquerade Ball
November 11
Tickets are now on sale for the Ability Network Masquerade Ball on the 11th November.
Bonsai Workshop with Cath Duncan
November 11
Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included. Plus addmission to Garden.
Cowra Carnival of Cups
November 12
Join us on Sunday November 12 at Cowra Showgrounds for the Carnival of Cups. The free ticketed event will see Australian music royalty alongside harness racing. Multiple award-winning band The Whitlams are co-headlining.
