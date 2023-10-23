Halloween Disco at Cowra Ballet School
October 27
Calling all witches, ghosts, and more, to a Halloween disco like never before! The fun begins at 6pm! Book online to save! Pre-Sale Tickets $10 each Upgrade to the Exclusive Experience for $5 and make your own personalised Halloween decoration.
Windowrie Organic Winery Long Lunch
October 28
Windowrie and the O'Dea family are excited to invite you to their annual event in the vineyard. This year they are celebrating the Roman Empire 264BC.
Morongla Flower Show
October 28
At the Morongla Hall, the annual Morongla Flower Show will start at 2pm on Saturday, October 28
Flaccid's Halloween Special
October 28
You're not going to want to miss this spooky one This is FLACCiD'S Halloween Special at the Railway Hotel Cowra !
Heart Collectors Live at Rosnay Organic
October 29
From acoustic harmony lead ballads to Bowie-esque sonic soundscapes, Australian four piece 'Epic Folk' group The Heart Collectors capture the essence of inspiration, honesty of love, and the nature of the cosmos in their music.
Battle in the Bush
November 4
Majority of the bouts will be Central West fighters vs ACT fighters and will also feature professionals, amateur, interstate titles, males, females and first timers all fighters jumping on board to help raise money for Cowra's newly created charity Champions 4 Kids.
Melbourne Cup - CEF of Canowindra 2023 fundraiser
November 7
Join the Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Canowindra for their 2023 fundraising event. We are doing all things Melbourne Cup!
Cowra Anglican Book Fair
November 9 - November 11
Cowra Anglican Book Fair is now being held three times a year and the third Book Fair this year will be on three days. It will be open at the Anglican Parish Hall from 8.30 to 2 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8.30 to 1pm on Saturday.
Ability Network - Masquerade Ball
November 11
Tickets are now on sale for the Ability Network Masquerade Ball on the 11th November.
