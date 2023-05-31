Intertwined gets a kickstart

Cowra playwright, Lusi Austin, has reached her goal to raise $10,000 to present her play, Intertwined in Cowra next year.
The money was raised using the platform Kickstarter where individuals pledged money to support the production. On reaching the goal Lusi responded to her supporters on social media recently saying ,"I am so humbled by your generosity and love.
"You have done this! You have rallied together to make this possible. You are amazing and I am indebted to each of you for your pledge, your encouragement and your unwavering support. See what happens when a few people do what they can?
"Big things can happen!
"I have been silent in the theatre world for two decades and yet here we are. You are making me believe that dreams are possible. More than that, you have shown me that you believe in the message of this work and in me as a person, and I will remain grateful to each of you who have pledged or shared for the rest of my days."
Lusi is now ready to embark on the next phase of the journey which will be development of an audition schedule followed by auditions which will be held on June 4 and 11, at St Raphaels Catholic Church Hall.
Lusi has formed Lemon Tea Theatre as her theatre company which will take Intertwined to the stage.
More information on casting including character profiles and audition requirements, time schedules and audition and volunteer forms can be found at by typing lusiaustin.com/lemonteatheatre in your browser or by emailing Lusi on lusiaustinmusic@gmail.com.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.