Intertwined gets a kickstart

Debbie Evans
Debbie Evans
May 31 2023 - 11:47am
Cowra playright, Lusi Austin, is looking forward to bringing her play Intertwined to audiences next year. Auditions for the production are early next month. Photo supplied.
Cowra playwright, Lusi Austin, has reached her goal to raise $10,000 to present her play, Intertwined in Cowra next year.

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

