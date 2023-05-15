Harold Treasures takes a novel approach to his work

King's Spur is the first published novel for local author, Harold (Harry) Treasure.
Harold who is an accomplished author, having written for most of his life and enjoyed success with a number of published short stories, thought he'd try his hand at a full length novel.
King's Spur is his first attempt, and he is thrilled it was picked up straight away by London Publishers, Austin Macauley.
The book is based on some fact, but is mostly a fictional account of pioneering life in the Victorian high country.
"It focuses on a family who are establishing a cattle run and particularly the vital role played by the women of the family, who battled many adversities including hostile neighbours and poor weather to keep the family together and to grow the business," Harold said.
Harold's successful short story "Above Dargo" also helped lay the foundation in Harry's mind for King's Spur.
Above Dargo was first published in the 1990's and received a Mallacoota Arts Festival Award.
"Above Dargo was based on a true story of a pioneer in the Victorian Alps who broke his leg and found himself stranded in a shed. His dog became his saviour, herding the man's goats into the shed each day so he could milk them to stay alive until his eventual rescue," Harold said.
The exploits of members of his own family who successfully ran cattle in the Victorian high country, also provided much inspiration to Harold for both Above Dargo and King's Spur, along with his lived experience of farming in Cowra.
King's Spur took Harold about two years to write in his spare time when not running his property at Cowra or spending time with family. Harrold laughingly describing himself as a "slow writer and typist".
The novel's "About the Author" describes Harold as, "among other things a rough artist, a sculptor of barbed wire and a writer of short stories. This is his first full length novel. He works a mixed farm in Cowra, a town in the Central West of NSW to pay the bills."
Harold's wife Heather, is justly proud of her husband of 63 years, bringing forth the many publications that feature his stories, and pointing out the beautifully executed landscape paintings by Harry, framed and taking pride of place on the walls of their home.
Some have been inspired by places they have travelled, but one in particular shows Harold as a young boy working with his family on the property where he grew up in Cowra as one of eight children - six boys and two girls.
Harold's talent as a barbed wire sculptor is easy to see in the life size, realistic sculptures, perfectly created to scale and dotted around their rural home.
He has even created a barbed wire Elvis Presley which now resides in Parkes as part of the annual Elvis Festival.
King's Spur is available online through various retailers and will soon be available as an audio book. It will also be available from the Kendal Street Newsagency.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
