Funding for 'bouncing back project' at headspace Cowra

Cowra headspace has received $37,838 in funding under the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.
The Cowra Bouncing Back with headspace project is one of five across the electorate to receive funding.
"I'm thrilled to announce support for these projects that will help young people in our community bounce back stronger than ever in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions and natural disasters," Ms Cooke said.
"These projects are a great example of how we can help young people recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing by providing them with the tools and resources they need to become the best version of themselves."
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative offers large grants between $10,000 and $50,000 and small grants for up to $10,000.
"The large grants fund projects such as community events, peer support groups, cultural connection or partnership programs, while small grants are to enable initiatives like sporting programs and barbecues," Mr Franklin said.
"Our Regional Youth Community Coordinators will help connect young people with the projects that best support their wellbeing and recovery and foster resilience and connection."
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.