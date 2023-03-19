Cowra Guardian
Funding for 'bouncing back project' at headspace Cowra

By Newrsroom
March 19 2023 - 11:21am
Steph Cooke at headspace Cowra with staff Sim Sly, Suzie Sims and Jen Duggan and Cowra Shire Council Mayor Cr Bill West

Cowra headspace has received $37,838 in funding under the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.

Local News

