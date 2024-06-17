Women's soccer side continue undefeated

The Cowra Senior Women's soccer team continues their impressive run, securing a seventh consecutive win with a dominant 9-0 victory over Kinross.
The match took place at Edgell Park in Cowra, with kick-off at 3:15 pm on June 15.
Coach and captain Courtney Booth expressed her delight with the team's performance, saying, "seven games unbeaten, how good is that".
Despite the success, she acknowledged the accompanying pressure, stating, "with success also comes a bit of pressure, and I think we all feel that every time we step onto the field".
The Cowra team now comfortably sits at the top of the ladder with 32 points and a goal difference of +41.
Booth remarked on the team's strong position, "I think I can speak for all the girls when I say we now feel like we can't lose".
"We have positioned ourselves as the team to beat, and none of us want to let that go by losing a game," she said.
Reflecting on the recent match, Booth noted the team's resilience and determination, even with a limited squad.
"We had our biggest win yet on the weekend with only one sub and a fill-in goalie. These girls just continue to impress me; they always put in 110% even when we are up by a few," she said.
Looking ahead, Booth discussed the upcoming game against CSU Pink in Orange, recognising it as a significant challenge.
"We now look towards this Saturday's game in Orange against CSU Pink, and it will absolutely be our toughest yet. CSU Pink sit just below us on the table, having only lost two games so far. They are absolutely going to give us a run for our money," she said.
To prepare for the match, Booth emphasised the importance of physicality in training.
"We will be working on our physicality this week at training, which will ensure we are not being muscled off the ball on Saturday," she said.
"I want to prepare the girls for a tough game this weekend because we have had it fairly easy the past few weeks, and I think they may get a little bit of a shock to the system coming up against these guys," she said.
Booth highlighted key players for the upcoming game, particularly the central midfielders Erin McAuliffe and Rebecca Ford.
"Key players for this Saturday are absolutely our two centre mids, Erin McAuliffe and Rebecca Ford. They direct our whole team so well from the middle and really control the tempo," she said.
Additionally, the return of centre back Courtney McCauley from injury is expected to strengthen the team's defense.
"We have our amazing centre back Courtney McCauley back from injury, who will really set our brick wall of a backline. They will be hard to break," Booth said.
As the Cowra Senior Women's soccer team gears up for their toughest challenge yet, their unbeaten streak and strong team spirit continue to drive their success on the field.
