Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Women's soccer side continue undefeated

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
June 17 2024 - 1:33pm
Erin McAuliffe playing for the Cowra Senior Soccer womens side
The Cowra Senior Women's soccer team continues their impressive run, securing a seventh consecutive win with a dominant 9-0 victory over Kinross.

