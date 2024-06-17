More staff for Cowra's redeveloped hospital

The Minns Labor Government says it is investing $274 million to boost staffing at new and upgraded hospitals across the state, including Cowra, that were left without adequate staff by the previous government, as part of the 2024-25 NSW Budget.
The Essential Health Services Fund will see an additional 250 healthcare workers engaged to work at new and upgraded hospitals at Cowra, Cooma, Glenn Innes, Griffith, Tweed, Prince of Wales, Bowral, Sutherland and Wentworth.
On Monday, June 10 Minister for Health Ryan Park announced the additional staff will be deployed at hospitals due to come online in the next financial year.
He said the staff will deliver additional services to communities with growing and aging populations.
Funding will also be provided across the State to increased demands from health services resulting from an ageing and growing population.
This investment, he said, will further the NSW Government's existing initiatives to build an engaged, capable and supported workforce through:
Quotes attributable to Minister for Health Ryan Park:
"I've always said that there's no point in delivering shiny new buildings if you don't have the staff to adequately run them," Mr Park said.
Construction is currently underway for a redeveloped Cowra Hospital which is expected to be completed in 2025.
"We can't risk the situation left to us by the previous Government of 'ghost hospitals' where funding was allocated for the bricks and mortar but not the additional health workers, nurses and doctors to operationalise services," Mr Park said.
"For too long, the previous government underinvested in our health workers, and that left a workforce pushed to breaking point, and that had significant impacts that we still continue to see to this day.
"We need a fully staffed healthcare system that is responsive and well-resourced, because when we back in our health workers, we improve patient outcomes, and that's exactly what we're doing."
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the Essential Health Services Fund will give frontline workers "certainty and help bolster their ranks to ensure essential services workers are supported to deliver the best outcome for the people of New South Wales".
