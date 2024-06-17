Cowra Guardian
More staff for Cowra's redeveloped hospital

June 17 2024 - 10:19am
The Minns Labor Government says it is investing $274 million to boost staffing at new and upgraded hospitals across the state, including Cowra, that were left without adequate staff by the previous government, as part of the 2024-25 NSW Budget.

Local News

