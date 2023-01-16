Award-winning Australian author, Nat Amoore will be at the Cowra and Canowindra Libraries this month.
Ms Amoore will be at Cowra at 2pm on Monday, January 23 and Canowinra at 3pm on January 24.
Cowra children, six and over, are invited to join in the biggest Kids Summer Read in the Central West with the book The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore then discuss the book face to face with the author and join in the Book N Boogie Dance Party.
"Without music, the world is just blah.
That's my take on life, anyway."
In Ms Amoore's The Right Way to Rock, character Mac Fleetwood Cooper dreams of a day when he feels he can tell his mum about his secret love of Broadway musicals. It won't be anytime soon though, seeing as Mac's mum believes the only good music is rock.
When Mac discovers his school is about to lose its Arts program, he knows something has to be done, and he's just the songsmith to do it.
Nat Amoore is an Australian author who has published bestselling books for children, and we are so lucky to have her touring our libraries this summer.
Ms Amoore's books are full of life and laughter, and each carries an important message about how you can create the kind of world you would like to live in.
Don't miss your opportunity to meet Nat, ask her about her books or what it's like to be an author, and join in the dance party.
Bookings are essential on 6393 8125 and spaces are limited.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
