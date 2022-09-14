Local artists leave a personal expression in mural art

Local artists gathered in the laneway between Kendal Street and Target car park on Saturday morning to add their own personal touches to the mural art which now adorns what was previously a blank brick wall on the building soon to be known as Silly Solly's.
Fortunately, the sun shone through occasionally on Saturday and work was able to take place in between passing showers.
Foundations for the works were painted in advance by the artist collaboration of Joel Fergie from The Zookeeper, Travis Vinson from Drapl, and Steven Falco and Jordan Bruce from Brightsiders, who were selected as the successful artists for the Cowra Open Space Legacy Public Art Mural Project overseen by Council.
The murals are funded under the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program, which will enhance public spaces across the shire. Other local projects funded under this program include the Lachlan River Recreation Linkage and Village Signage Project.
The mural appearing on the wall was inspired by a collective of stories relayed to the artists through local consultation and reflects the many story threads and themes of life that bind the community together.
The design for the Cowra Civic Centre was endorsed following several meetings of the Cowra Public Art Advisory Panel, community members and the contracted artists.
The artists commented that the design updates for the Cowra Civic Centre were informed by their recent trip to the town.
"We were inspired by the natural environment, the people, conversations and the building itself. As a place for artistic expression, hope and celebration, our designs are about the magic of performance.
"On the last day of our visit to Cowra, we were lucky enough to meet and work with Nicole and Stella from the Cowra Dance Factory.
"The dance teacher and student worked together beautifully, improvising on the stage of the civic centre.
"We witnessed a strong sense of camaraderie, skill and joy between the two during the photoshoot.
"We had the sense that the experience of watching the two dance was, itself, indicative of the spirit that we were hoping to capture in the artwork."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.