Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

David Kang named Nett Champion at PSSA Primary Golf Tournament

September 9 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Kang was named the Nett Champion of the NSWPSSA Primary Golf Tournament. Photo supplied.

Cowra's very own golfing young gun David Kang is has recently returned from Moorebank where he was playing at the NSWPSSA Primary Golf Tournament where he was named the Nett Champion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.