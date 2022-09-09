David Kang named Nett Champion at PSSA Primary Golf Tournament

Cowra's very own golfing young gun David Kang is has recently returned from Moorebank where he was playing at the NSWPSSA Primary Golf Tournament where he was named the Nett Champion.
David was selected in the NSW Polding team after representing St Raphael's at the Polding 18 hole Golf Championship in August where he was a nett winner.
He finished with a Nett Score of 16 under at the NSWPSSA Championships and is the Nett Champion of the tournament.
David finished tenth in the scratch and has been selected as a member of the ACT team and will compete at the School Sport Australia Golf Championships in Canberra on Sunday November 13 to Thursday November 17.
David is currently coached by Cowra Golf Pro Tom Perfect and is developing quickly. Due to the limited junior tournaments post COVID David has been participating in the local men's competitions with success. He started 2022 with a handicap of 47 and is currently playing off 22.
David's teachers and peers at St Raphael's are very excited for David as he is the first student from St Raphael's to compete at this level.
David started his golf career with his first golf lessons with Andrew Booth, the former coach at Cowra Golf club in 2018.
He started Junior on the move tournaments in Kindy. He lost a few and won a few. Junior on the move is 9-hole golf tournaments designed for the kids who are not yet ready for 18 hole tournaments.
Across 2018 and 2019 he won first place across several tournaments including at Wentworth, Blayney, Mudgee and Bathurst Golf Clubs
Starting with the new coach, Tom Perfect in 2020, he wished to play more tournaments. However, COVID struck and there were no tournament available. This didn't slow him down, and he kept practicing and playing with his dad on the local course.
By 2021 David started playing the ambrose events on Saturday men's competition with his dad. In January of 2021 he won first place in the Australia Day two person ambrose with his dad at Cowra Golf Club
When the restrictions eased, he travelled to play 9 hole tournaments wherever possible and was able to win a couple.
He was also awarded the Most improved junior at Cowra Golf Club near the end of last year.
In 2022, as there was no Junior on the move tournaments or junior tournaments in Central West, David started participating in Men's competitions at Cowra Golf Club upon the recommendation of Tom Perfect, David's coach at Cowra Golf Club.
David started with handicap of 47 and his handicap is currently 22.
Playing against the grown up is challenging emotionally and physically. He learnt the rules and the manners from the members of Cowra Golf Club.
The supports from the local members have made him stronger and he was able to grab some wins in the Men's competitions in C Grade.
In January, he was the Monthly Medal C grade winner. In May, David came third in the Men's Championship in Cowra. (C Grade) and was awarded the Junior Championship trophy. In early June, he was the 36 hole Matchplay C grade Winner in the Men's Competition at Cowra Golf Club.
David gained the confidence in playing 18 holes and jumped into Jack Newtons 18 hole tournaments in 11 and under division.
He has participated in two of them and plans to attend more tournaments.
In one of the tournaments, he was a Nett winner in Boys 11 years old and under at the 2022 Peter O'Malley Junior Masters, Bathurst on March 27.
