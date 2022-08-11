Plans for Bendick rugby league reunion

Bendick Murrell Rugby League Old Boys committee are planning a reunion to celebrate 50 years since the club played in the Group 9 Second Division.
The reunion will be held on Easter Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Bendick Murrell Community Hall beginning and 2pm and continuing until late that evening.
In Group 9 Second Division, Bendick Murrell were runners up in 1971 and won the competition in 1972.
The club's 1972 win was against Burrangong Bears.
Bendick made it back to back wins taking out the 1973 title defeating Stockinbingal.
Both grand finals were played at Alfred Oval in Young.
A new rugby league competition, the Woodbridge Cup formed in the early 1980s which saw Bendick Murrell join.
In the 1984 Woodbridge Cup decided Bendick took to the field as rank underdogs against Boorowa, but came away with an unexpected win to take home the silverware.
The Woodbridge Cup competition is still running today but is located further north of the original area where it commenced.
The Woodbridge competition this year merged with the Mid West competition with teams from Grenfell, Canowindra, Manildra, Bathurst CSU, Orange and Oberon taking part.
Bendick attracted players from Young, Cowra, Boorowa and Koorawatha as well as other centres.
Interest has already been shown in the reunion from ex-players now living as far away as Western Australian and Queensland.
If anyone has any memorabilia that correlates with the reunion the Old Boys would appreciated if you could bring it with you for display with the memorabilia they have already been able to source.
Contact for any further information on the reunion is Jack Slavin on 0428 484 771.
