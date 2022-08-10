Telling the unique story of the Japanese Garden

Although only new in her role as the manager of the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, Margaret Davidson, has big plans to spread the word on the many elements that combine to create Cowra's iconic and award winning tourist attraction.
Margaret, who grew up in Cowra, can't believe her good fortune landing the plum role at the Garden after returning to town several months ago.
"It's just amazing how things have fallen into place," she said.
Margaret has certainly packed in a lot of living, gained a great deal of life experience and skills since she left Cowra bound for university in 1995.
All of which have now come together to make her an ideal fit for the Garden's role, where her talents as a storyteller and marketer will be used to full advantage.
On her return to Cowra, Margaret commented on how "really nice it is to be back in a town where you have extended family and lots of history. Peter Allen's song 'I Still Call Australia Home' keeps resonating with me".
Looking to the future Margaret hopes to use her ability to communicate in written word and orally to let people know more about the many things on offer at the Garden, which is the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.
"The Gardens were born out of a desire by local people to build a special place that speaks to empathy and friendship, and brings together the people of Japan and Cowra," she said.
"It is a heartfelt place born from a sad event that tells the story of interconnection, friendship and understanding.
"The Board and other people connected to the Garden show a deep level of passion that is through the roof, they absolutely love it and give their time freely for its continued growth."
Margaret points to the donation of rare, incredibly valuable and in some instances Museum grade pieces to the Garden collection of artifacts, to highlight the importance of the collection at a National level.
This adds another dimension to enrich the story of the created garden landscape, designed by world renowned Garden Designer, Ken Nakajima.
Mr Nakajima felt such a strong connection to Cowra and the Garden that on his death and cremation, a portion of his ashes were placed there for eternity.
Events are another very important aspect of the Garden and preparations are well in hand for the triumphant return of Sakura Matsuri in 2022 on September 24, this is a celebration of spring and returns after a two year COVID-19 enforced break.
A full program of events is being finalized.
"The Festival is a very popular event with not only locals but with Japanese ex-pats and diplomats," Margaret said.
"Being overseas and returning home you realize just how special the Gardens are, I keep saying to myself why doesn't everyone in Australia know about this place, now I have the opportunity to tell people."
Margaret is full of praise for the staff at the garden including Helen Daly, who is currently working on the cultural cataloguing of the collection to establish what is in it and where it is from.
The gardeners, she says, also do an amazing job with the various landscapes of the garden which represent the varied landscapes of Japan.
Margaret left Cowra for further education in Orange, university in Canberra, followed by a move to Brisbane then moving to London where she worked as a financial researcher.
She then branched out into her own vintage clothing business where she honed her skills in marketing and realised she had a real affinity for it, which led her to a career change to become a Marketing Manager for a publishing company and ultimately a role with the London Film Commission.
After 13 years in London it was time for a change and Margaret moved to Bath where she ran a coding bootcamp, giving people aged 20 - 30 the skills to entirely change careers.
Of her time in Bath Margaret says, "I loved the team, the job and my home. But then there came a time to leave, I didn't want to go back to London as I'd done my big city time and I really wanted to come home to Cowra."
"On returning to Australia I had a contracted position with the Adelaide Film Festival and on completion returned to Cowra, moved back in with mum and dad in their spare room and looked for a job, and now here I am."
Margaret's parents are known in the local community having owned Cowra Printing and she has three brothers who live in Wagga, Newcastle and Victoria.
In her spare time Margaret likes to do word puzzles and watch Korean dramas.
Her love of language will be used to full advantage to write funding applications. If successful the money will fund growth plans for the garden on behalf of the Board, and in the interests of shared stakeholders, the people of Japan and Cowra.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
