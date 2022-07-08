New face at Cowra's Ability Network

The Board of Cowra's Ability Network has announced the appointment of Annie Crasti as Operations Manager for the organisation.
Chair Ruth Fagan said Mrs Crasti brings a great deal of knowledge and expertise to the organisation which provides disability and aged care services to more than 160 people in Cowra and surrounding regions.
Mrs Crasti's appointment follows the resignation of CEO Janis Redford who has led the organisation for the past 18 months.
Mrs Crasti has been the Team Leader for VERTO in Cowra, Young and Blayney offices and most recently the Orange office, she has worked for VERTO for more than eight years working under the Jobactive and Disability service contracts.
Mrs Fagan said the Board was delighted that Mrs Crasti had agreed to join the organisation and will lead a strong competent workforce committed to offering services in the Cowra Community.
Mrs Crasti will work out of the Ability Network administration office at 53 Kendal Street, Cowra and will oversee the Network's specific programs such as Early Intervention, Individual Supports, Group Programs, Accommodation Services and Aged Care services.
The Board are continuing to work with a project manager on the development of the Community Hub and Farm in Lyall Street.
