Cowra girls part of under 14 Forbes team at gala day

The Forbes Gala Day soccer was held on Saturday with a mass of competitors, spectators and four legged friends in attendance, including players from Cowra.
A full program of events started at 8am and concluded with the U14's girls grand final shootout around 5pm.
Advertisement
Two Cowra youngsters, Amelia Cranney and Karly Woods, were part of the Forbes U14's girls team.
Amelia Cranney is a calm natured but sturdy defence supernova.
Not much seems to faze her quiet smiley persona on the field but if the ball is coming to her you know it's in good hands.
Amelia is utilised as a team all rounder.
She possesses a solid kick of the ball capable of covering over half the field, powerful throw-in technique, well read back line defence and is an asset to any game she plays.
Amelia also performed as a relief goalie during the game against Mudgee with great skill and focus.
Karly Woods is a powerhouse forward player, who also enjoys centre field positions and even filled in as a reserve goalie against Orange as well as during the final shootout in their grand final match against Bathurst.
Her enthusiasm and team encouragement is felt as soon as she steps onto the field.
Karly has incredible speed on the field and shows resilience and fearlessness towards all opponents.
She is willing to put her body on the line.
The Forbes U14 girls played three games and had one bye before reaching the semi final.
There were seven teams in their division and each game ran for 28 minutes.
Forbes U14 girls were successful in winning two of their games against Parkes and Mudgee, along with a draw against Orange, plus their bye points placing them on 9 points and in first place heading into the finals.
The semi finals saw first place play fourth place (Forbes Vs Griffith) and second place play third place (Parkes Vs Bathurst).
The remaining teams were Mudgee, Orange and Dubbo.
Bathurst and Parkes played right down to a final shootout with Bathurst succeeding.
Forbes scored against Griffith to win their position in the grand final.
Advertisement
Both teams strove hard to strike and defend.
Pressure within the goal on a corner kick by Taleeka Bakker saw an error from the Bathurst goalie who lost control of the ball scoring Forbes' only goal off her own foot.
Bathurst equalised within minutes of the full-time whistle.
All spectators were silent as the final shootout loomed.
Relief Coach Amanda Alley looked to Karly Woods as goalie with regular goalies Clare Gorton and Paige Reeves both sustaining injuries and out of contention.
Forbes started off strong with Karly deflecting the first two kicks against her and Taleeka scoring for Forbes.
Advertisement
Bathurst came back to level the score leaving it down to the final kick by Bathurst to either make it or break it for the win.
The Forbes team braced as the final kick was taken.
Karly deflected the ball so strongly it ended up near the half way line and celebrations took hold.
These two young ladies represented Cowra with diligence, sportsmanship and pride as did the other Cowra superstars who represented in other team divisions as well as filling the ever important roles of linespeople or match referees.
Many thanks to them for their time and energy as well.
Well done girls and congratulations to the Forbes U14 girls team on their win as well as to all the teams who played during the gala day to make it such a successful event.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.