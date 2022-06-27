Cowra Guardian

Cowra girls part of under 14 Forbes team at gala day

By Linda Woods
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:25am, first published June 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Back row L-R: Paige Reeves, Elizabeth Brindle, Amelia Cranney, Bridie O'Malley, Clare Gorton, Taleeka Bakker, Karly Woods, Coach Amanda Alley. Front row: Bella Taylor, Lily Browne, Josie McKenzie, Katie Schulz, Jade Harding. Absent from image : Camille Murry. Photo by Glenn Woods.

The Forbes Gala Day soccer was held on Saturday with a mass of competitors, spectators and four legged friends in attendance, including players from Cowra.

