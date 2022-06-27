Sharon Hubber makes the round of 16 in bowls state title

Next week on July 5, 6 and 7 the District Senior and Open 4's will be played on the Cowra Bowling Club greens.
Lots of Cowra teams have entered this event.
We also have a Special Day coming up on Sunday, July 3 to welcome the local Cowra Blues AFL team to the Club.
Should be lots of fun and games.
Lastly, as we go to press Sharen Hubber has made the round of 16 at the State Champion of Club Champion Singles Event.
More results at a later date.
Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green.
