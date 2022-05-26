Flight wish granted

news, local-news,

A group of residents at Forbes' Jemalong Residential Village (JRV) were able to tick off a sky high addition to their bucket list after taking to the skies in a balloon in Canowindra on Tuesday. Seven residents, along with three staff members, got a bird's eye view of the region from a hot air balloon. The balloon flight opportunity came about through Catholic Healthcare's MyWish program which grants residents who are living in one of their Residential Aged Care Homes their special wish. The balloon flight was a wish by JRV resident Dianne Golding who said she was flabbergasted when she found out they were granting her wish. "I love flying but I've never been up in a hot air balloon before. And when I found out they were only here at Canowindra, I thought why not?" Mrs Golding said it was surreal to be up in the air, and kind of like driving on a freeway. Jemalong Residential Village Activities Officer Judy Prior said the balloon ride was fantastic and unbelievable. "Everyone should have a go at it. It was magic. It was just so peaceful up there," she said. Ms Prior said Catholic Healthcare was absolutely fantastic through their MyWish program and they didn't even think it was real until they had to get ready for the flight. For this balloon trip, the residents were of varying ages and abilities, Ms Prior said, and things like this are amazing for the residents and a beautiful gift. "The last couple of years have been really quite tough on our industry with COVID and the restrictions on visitations with families," she said. "This is just a beautiful gift we have been given this day," she said. The residents also enjoyed a champagne breakfast at Montrose House.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/040a6d7c-d772-42f5-9535-4e34bf96102a.jpg/r0_480_2884_2109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg