Graduates want to share their Wiradjuri knowledge

Six Cowra residents recently graduated from CSU Wagga Wagga.
Olivia Galea, Joylene Simpson, Esther Cutmore, Beatrice Murray, Janet Belle and Narelle Benson all completed a two year Graduate Certificate in Wiradjuri Language, Culture and Heritage.
For Narelle Benson the impetus to study Indigenous language and culture started seven years ago when she was reading the Cowra Guardian.
"I actually saw an ad in the Cowra Guardian for a course in Dubbo, that's how the journey all started," she said.
After responding to the Guardian advertisement Narelle, Esther and Janet completed courses in Dubbo TAFE over five years.
These courses qualified them for enrolment in the Wagga CSU course where Letitia Harris, the daughter of Cowra's Ray Harris, is a lecturer. Ms Benson said Cowra's Harry Lambshead also helps out with lectures.
While Esther Cutmore has already been teaching Wiradjuri language Ms Benson said the graduates wanted to offer an opportunity for the wider community to also learn the language and culture.
"We're going to try to get a community group together if we can find people who want to learn the language," Ms Benson said.
"The kids are better (than adults) they're like sponges, they just absorb it. You can say something to the young kids and they pick it up straight away.
"We've got some great songs that are converted into language.
"I'm not really fluent but I'm good enough to teach children and I've also got a Training and Assessing certificate so I can teach at TAFE," she said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
