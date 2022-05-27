news, local-news,

THE Central West could have its first snowfalls of the season, with snow forecast to fall in the region's high country early next week. The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye weather tracking program is indicating that snow would start falling around Monday evening at 10pm, with the most widespread falls occurring around 4am on Tuesday morning. Most likely places snow could fall is out towards Oberon near the Jenolan Caves, as well as Yetholme and Mount Canobolas. Tuesday, which is the last official day of autumn, is expected to be one of the coldest days of the year so far too, with just a high of 11. Out at Oberon, the mercury is forecast to drop even lower on that day, with a high of four degrees and a low of one degree. Wednesday is expected to be cold for Cowra too with a high of 10 but even colder in Bathurst with a high of nine and a low of -1, while it'll be a high of six and low of -2 in Oberon the same day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8476b0f4-672c-4076-9bdd-f87c4028215e.jpg/r0_192_1440_1006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg