Eagles tick off their first goal for season 2022

Tick... The Cowra Eagles players set themselves a goal to be undefeated after the first round of home and away matches in the 2022 Blowes Cup season. They did just that when they defeated Orange Emus in a clinical display at Orange's Endeavour Oval last Saturday. The Eagles continued their dominance of the 2022 with a 32-10 victory over Emus. "The undefeated tag was a goal the side had set themselves before the 2022 season kicked off," co-coach of the Eagles Casey Proctor said after Saturday's win. But the Eagles won't be resting on their laurels as they prepare for an away battle with Forbes this weekend. "We're going to have a big test this week, Forbes at Forbes," Proctor said. "They've definitely improved and could've been a bit unlucky in a few of their results this season." The Eagles defeated Forbes 19-12 in the first game of the 2022 season. "We have a lot to work on this week. We're going to work heavily on our kick chase and our kick receive game," Proctor said. Again last weekend it was a mixture of youth and experience that saw Cowra dominate in attack and defend its line stoutly for long periods. "The young guys, Cooper and Joe Sullivan and Ben Watt really stood up in the forwards, obviously ably assisted by the older guys," Proctor said. "Gabe Brown was players player and Jeremy Montgomery got three points (for best and fairest) after another outstanding game. "Bill Cummins was good in defence and Navitalai Bola, whether he's running the ball or defending, he's 110 per cent. "He commits from a long way out, he's a very exciting footballer. "It's always pleasing to see an outside back always looking to get involved in the game. "He's probably had limited opportunities this season but goes looking for the ball and is often rewarded for it." Bola was sin binned for 10 minutes just before the half time break when one of his trademark big hits went wrong and he lifted an Emus attacker. "Tim Berry was also outstanding as a leader as was Blake Tidswell," Proctor said. "And Troy Jeffs had a very strong game, showing his experience in and around the ruck in both attack and defence." Jeffs' anticipation and accurate reading of the game saw him take an intercept late in the game before offloading to Bill Cummins who raced 75 metres to score. While the final scoreline suggested a one-sided affair it wasn't the case in the first half when Emus had the better of play only two be denied five pointers on two occasions. "We were playing some good football in the first half, we had a try disallowed and one with the last pass going forward," Emus coach Peter Bromley said. "That took a bit of energy out of us and we couldn't get the momentum back in the second half to challenge them and then we had a couple of injuries and they ran away with it. "We made too many mistakes quite simply and they were the better team." With the forward pass call going against Emus, Cowra proved why its at the top of the ladder by punishing the home side with a full-length drive up the field. "We threw the forward pass for the try, they had the scrum and went the length of the field and scored so it was like a 14-point turnaround and we couldn't get it back," Bromley recalled. "There's positives to come out of it, we weren't completely blown out of the park, the score line suggests we were which doesn't worry us, we know we were in it, a couple of things go our way and it's a different result," he said. "This year is a really open competition, they're five from five but I think it's a case of anyone can win on their day and we saw that with Dubbo beating Forbes and last week Forbes were in front against Bathurst until five minutes to go and Bathurst won. "Every game is a hard game and it'll be interesting to see how everything finishes up at the end of the year." Bromley added consistency will be important in turning around his side's fortunes as they look to move up the ladder from fourth. "It's just a case of getting in week in, week out and not going to sleep for twenty minutes and good sides like Cowra take advantage of that, you can't do it in Blowes Cup first grade." Emus opened the scoring on Saturday in the 18th minute via a Nigel Staniforth penalty goal after a real arm wrestling opening period. Emus dominated the first five minutes before Cowra the second five followed by an evenly matched 10 minute period. Cowra's first points came after Joe Sullivan was dragged down just short before Makisi Paea capitalised to score. Noah Ryan's conversion was successful to give Cowra the lead 7-3. Cowra scored a spectacular try in the 29th minute when Emus fell for a Jeremy Montgomery dummy which saw him race into open space before kicking ahead. The kick was regathered by Noah Ryan who got a great pass away to Bola who outpaced the defenders to score under the posts. Ryan's conversion was successful to take Cowra out to a 14-3 lead at half time. An intercept by Charlie Steele-Park gave Emus their only five pointer of the match, successfully converted by Stainforth but the Eagles responded within minutes with Noah Ryan slotting a penalty goal followed by an unconverted try out wide to Sam Ryan and another Eagles penalty goal. Bill Cummins then put the icing on the cake with a converted try off the back of a Troy Jeffs intercept.

