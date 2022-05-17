news, local-news,

At the May 2022 meeting Cowra Garden Club were delightfully entertained by guest speakers Shirley Michalk and Sandra Littlewood who travelled over from Parkes to do a presentation about Ploughman's Hill Olives where the main groves are on the property ''Wattle View'' Parkes. Peter and Shirley Michalk decided to plant Olives in 1995. The decision for this came about after assessing the best way to utilise two unused areas of the farm. The ''Wattle View'' was planted in 1995 . Six varieties were originally planted with four oil and two pickling varieties. The first pressing for oil was in 1999. Shirley Michalk spoke of the very arduous labour to develop the olive groves, as a lot of the production for harvesting was manual for many long hours of the day. With dedication and passion the established ''Wattle View'' groves developed into a highly successful farming venture. As success from the olives grew, this enabled the purchase of modern machinery and equipment to harvest and press the olives. Olive oil has a wide variety of flavours from mild and light to rich and strong. Garden club members had the opportunity to experience some of these many flavours with a tasting specially prepared for the evening. Also on display was the lovely olive oil cosmetics and infused oils. After question time, member Chris Palazzi presented both the speakers with a gift of appreciation. The next meeting will be Thursday, June 2, 2022. There will be an overhead presentation from RHS Chelsea Flower Show London, UK, the 2022 Melbourne Flower Show and Kiama, NSW National Australian Rose Show which was opened by Her Excellency Mrs. Linda Hurley in April this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/d68e8c93-8a10-41eb-b385-1c6affa6ce1e.jpeg/r1_0_1275_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra Garden Club members learn about olives