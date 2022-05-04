Cowra squash juniors selected to represent Western

sport, local-sport,

Congratulations to both Alex McFarland and Connor Moriarty to have been selected to represent Western in the Green Shield competition against five other regions in NSW. The Green Shield competition is an annual squash tournament for junior players (17 and under) to have a taste of playing in a representative event. It is great achievement for Alex and Connor as well as their coaches Pat Charnock, Zane Southwell, Jack Baker, Meg Charnock and Matt Hammell. The Cowra Services Squash Club wish Alex and Connor all the best for the next event in Dapto on June 18 and 19. Geoff Hunt Intertown Competition - Round 1 Cowra/Grenfell vs. Yass Cowra recently hosted Yass Squash Club for the first round of the Geoff Hunt intertown competition. This is a friendly competition that runs throughout each year with a total of eight rounds. It allows both junior and senior players to have travel within the local and regional areas to compete against other squash players of similar levels. In this round Yass travelled to Cowra to play with the Cowra/Grenfell team defeating Yass, 12 games to 8 games. Congratulations to Cowra/Grenfell team: Mark Aspin, Riley Aspin, Jack Baker, Karl Lanham, Sandra Uren, Shayne Beard, Mark Brown, and Jaxon Foley. Round 2 will be played in Wagga Wagga against Wagga Wagga in early June.

