Cowra to host Western Districts Ladies Golf Association

sport, local-sport,

Golfers from Western Districts clubs and further afield will come together to enjoy the annual Western Districts Ladies Golf Association (WDLGA) Open Tournament which this year which is being hosted by the Cowra Lady Golfers from May 10-12, 2022. The tournament is now in its 95th year and has only been interrupted twice since its inception in 1927, firstly by the Second World War and more recently by COVID-19. Many of the 160 ladies who have entered from 28 clubs will travel some considerable distances given that the Western Districts is the largest Association of its kind in NSW, stretching from Lightning Ridge in the north to Wanaaring in the west, West Wyalong in the south and Mudgee to the east. Divisions 1 and 2 will be playing a scratch event over the first two days and Divisions 3 and 4 will be playing a stableford event over the two days. Major trophies are up for grabs in all four Divisions and are always keenly vied for by some very talented lady golfers that come to the Tournament. Division 1 play for the prestigious Jubilee Bowl (36 hole scratch) and the Alan Yuille Cup (36 hole closed). Notable contenders with handicaps ranging from five to 13 are Sally Kay and Jo Hunter (Duntryleague), Lis Harding (Young), Lee Pickett (Wentworth), Katrina Ferris (Bathurst), Linda Glasgow (West Wyalong), Heather Davidson (Forbes), Alison Mooney (Bowral), Pip Bleyer (Temora) and Jenny Dresser (Cowra). In Division 2 the major trophy is the WDLGA Championship (open) and the Mabel McKenzie Slaver (closed). Division 3 also play for the WDLGA Championship (open) and the Eunice Bishop Bowl (closed). Prizes are awarded for the daily 18 hole events in each Division. Another addition to the Tournament will be the play-off on the Tuesday in conjunction with the daily event for the 2021 Champion of Champions, which was not played last year due to COVID restrictions last September. It will be a busy time for the Cowra Ladies Committee who will be organising the Presentation Dinner which is being held on Wednesday evening, as well as the catering needs for the players over the three days. The 2023 WDLGA Tournament will be hosted by the Wellington Lady Golfers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/7f1958da-d801-487f-a4fa-dcb28aca5c83.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra to host Western Districts Ladies Golf Association