sport, local-sport,

A disrupted preparation which saw the Magpies lose three key players conspired against the side in their round three match against Orange CYMS at Wade Park on Sunday. The Magpies went into the match without three key players, Wade Newham, Jack Buchanan and Warren Williams. "Losing three first graders in one week was a bit of a hit and probably we had a few players doubting themselves and not going in with the confidence we should've been," Magpies co-coach Jack Nobes said. Newham suffered a torn pectoral muscle while Buchanan and Williams have both succumbed to what could be season ending ruptured biceps. Scans this week will reveal the full extent of their injuries. "I'd never seen one of these injuries but have now seen three in one week," Nobes said. The understrength Magpies eventually went down 44-26 to CYMS after winning the second half 22-14. With three key losses the Magpies needed some of their young guns to step up with Nobes more than pleased with the effort. "We've already used six debutantes in three games. "A lot of these kids have got a lot of talent, it's going to come, I've got a lot of faith in them. "It was a bit of an upset week and we didn't start how we should have. "We're always going to struggle against these top sides but we've giving blokes a crack who wouldn't normally get a crack. "Jack Grant got a lot of first grade minutes and was very impressive. He's been looking for a sport for a while. "Bobby Jeffries made his debut and was also very impressive. "We've got a lot of young locals which is awesome and we're starting to put it together. "We put together a real good 35 minutes in the second half before losing the last five minutes. "We were all over them in the second half, we've just got to keep building on that. "Again we had a few injuries early and used four subs in the first 30 minutes but luckily no big ones this week," Nobes said. Missing their captain-coach Daniel Mortimer, Orange CYMS required someone to step up into the main man role on Sunday. Evidently, that man was his halves partner - Joey Lasagavibau - who ran riot for his side with a hat-trick performance. All three tries for the five-eight were simply off the back of brute strength and agility as he proved too hot to handle for the Magpies. CYMS were out of the blocks early, holding a 30-4 lead at half-time. However, Cowra came out determined, winning the second half 22-14. "We can't be doing that and expect to win - luckily our attack was on today but there's definitely some more stuff to work on," Mortimer said. While the five-eight was undoubtedly impressive, all his work couldn't have been done without the yardage from CYMS' forwards. Ethan Bereyne making 25 metres off the first tackle of the game was a sign of things to come with the second-rower putting in a seriously impressive performance that included Payne Haas like post contact metres. "The first half, I thought they (forwards) all shared their role," Mortimer said. "They all stepped up and did their role really well and they got some momentum for us and we started to make a few breaks. "We didn't really capitalise on a few of the breaks so we need to keep working on that so we ice those chances." Mortimer added that the second half fade out was a good lesson coming into the Hawks derby next weekend. "They're (Hawks) very strong and it's a good little wake up call for us to play the full 80 minutes," he said. "We need to be better in defence ... make better decisions." The Magpies are on the road again this weekend, taking on Bathurst St Pats in Bathurst.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/457daca0-2abe-4de3-964d-3e50325847ef.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg