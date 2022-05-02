'Close to a custodial sentence' after assault on intellectually disabled man

news, local-news,

Danny Kyle Latimer plead guilty to entering enclosed lands, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property when he appeared in the Cowra Local Court on April 19. The court was told 21 year-old Latimer, of Colyton in western Sydney, accepted responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the injuries suffered by his victim. "My instructions are there were issues around the use of a phone," his solicitor told the court. "He knows he went too far. He was recently victim of a senseless assault himself and understands the affect his actions can have. He's been reflecting more and more since becoming a victim himself," Latimer's solicitor said. The court was told Latimer took matters into his own hands believing the victim had been sending inappropriate text messages to a young person. "Vigilante action, some think its a good thing. It's not." magistrate Michael Antrum told Southwell. "This is a matter that comes close to a custodial sentence." Mr Antrum convicted and fined Latimer $400 for entering enclosed lands without permission and a further $550 for destroy or damage property. On the more serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm he was convicted and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months. Court documents tendered by police show that on Sunday, August 22 last year Latimer approached and punched an intellectually disabled Cowra man in the face. Police said the victim sustained fractures, swelling and bruising as well as receiving a bloodied nose. Latimer, police said, also picked up the victim's phone and throw hit. The phone, police said, hit and smashed a window. When spoken to on October 13 Latimer told police "I didn't go there to flog him. It was a dumb thing to do". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/add1cf42-c935-439c-a2a1-4130ad53b545.jpg/r3_8_569_328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Close to a custodial sentence' after assault on intellectually disabled man