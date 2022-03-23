news, local-news,

Shared experiences of hardships bonds teams and students together, 2020 tOKYO Olympic rowing bronze medalist Rowena Meredith told Cowra High students this week. Ms Meredith was at the school to present two new indoor rowing machines to the school as part of the new Coles Start2Row program. Cowra High is one of 10 different schools across Australia involved in the program which in a bid to unearth the next generation of rowers ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. A women's quad sculls team member, Meredith told Cowra High students she started rowing in 2008. "Luckily I lived near a rowing group and there was a spot involved in a women's team," she said. The road to Tokyo wasn't an easy one for Meredith and her team which was still unqualified three months out from the games. "We had to go to Switzerland to qualify in the 'regatta of death', it's one of the hardest events that I've competed in," she told the students before stressing how relying on each other not only helped her team but could also help the students in sport and academically. "We managed to win that and qualify but then had to face COVID, it was really challenging and hard. "This bought our team much closer together. In the final seconds when it was really challenging and hard we were able to stick together much tighter, every stroke we held it together so much better to come away with this (bronze) medal. "We knew we were good, we just didn't know how good. Because of COVID we hadn't had much international experience. "It was pretty awesome and special." Whether on the sporting field or in the classroom Meredith told the students to support each other. "One of the things that can really motivate me is when I'm in the middle of a training week or a hard competition or race is knowing that people around me have been through really hard experiences as well and that you can rely on them for every single stroke," she said. "Everyone around you, even in exams, has shared experiences, you need to relish the positive experiences together," she said. Training six days a week for 12 months of the year Meredith admitted rowing "sounds pretty hard but it's a profession I really love which I've been able to get a lot out of. Not just medals but some pretty awesome experiences and places to travel. READ ALSO "It's a really cool experience," she said. The rowing machines, donated by Coles, are one of many benefits Cowra High students will receive as part of the program. The school will also receive lesson plans, coaching courses for teachers, opportunities to meet Australian rowers in person or virtually and invitations to Australian Indoor Rowing events and competitions throughout the year. Rowing Australia CEO Ian Robson said he was excited to launch the Coles Start2Row program at Melba Copland Secondary School in Canberra. "We are excited about the creation of this new program which is possible thanks to our long-standing partner Coles. We know the importance of community participation in our sport and we are excited to take our exceptional athletes into schools as part of the Coles Start2Row program," he said. "We hope to create a lasting legacy of our sport in these schools. There is an exciting lead up to Brisbane 2032 and these children will be part of that story in some way." Q and A with Cowra High teacher Tim Berry Mr Berry: When you started what inspired you to become involved in rowing? Rowena Meredith: I can't pinpoint one particular thing, I think it was more curiosity, something new and different. I think that was an element for me, rowing was a little left of field. Mr Berry: What was the feeling when you jumped up on the podium and realised all of the hours that you put in as a rower, the heartache, the legs and back, what was the feeling? Rowena Meredith: I have always raced in this boat category so I have had six years in this category. When I crossed the line it was an accumulation of everything I had put in. It was sheer relief that it had amounted to something tangible and I could show that I had actually did it. Also that it was something I could share with my team mates, I'm not someone to take the spotlight, I am much happier to share it in a team environment and enjoy the highs, it was really special. Mr Berry: When I look at the students here at Cowra High School we have students who are going into the HSC, we've got students who want to play NRL, we've got students who want to play volleyball, who want to be athletes, who want to be swimmers. What advice would you give to the students to achieve their goals? What things should they put in place? Rowena Meredith: Everyone has something that drives them for their sport or their studies. It's finding what they enjoy about it. What do you enjoy about training, what makes you turn up every day? Even if you are losing every week, what is it that you enjoy about it? Is it training with your mates? If you're going into your HSC, what is it that you're learning that you enjoy? You have to pinpoint those things that you enjoy. Keep reminding yourself of that. Mr Berry: Some of the students are very good at putting in the hard work into their particular sport and the HSC and some could get a little bit of a push. How many hours per week do you put into your training so that you can walk away with something? Rowena Meredith: It's a full time job. The amount of hours you spend at school each week I'm spending exercising. Six mornings a week I train for two hours, then I go to the gym and in the afternoon do a full cardio or a technical session. It's pretty big and it is a huge commitment. To make that jump into a professional career is quite a big step. Mr Berry: What do you in your off time, how do you relax and how do you recover so that you're fresh, motivated and ready to go? Rowena Meredith: We have an off-season which is July to October. During that time I try to change up my training a bit, I do a bit of cycling, open water swimming. I do a lot of cooking, bushwalking, I try to get to the beach. Mr Berry: Where will we see you in the future? What championships will we see you at? What are your goals? Rowena Meredith: I usually try to take it season by season, so this season I am hopefully going to the world championships in the Czech Republic in August. A little bit longer term hopefully going to the Paris Olympics. Mr Berry: In your time in Tokyo what's a funny story or something quite interesting you can share? Rowena Meredith: Apart from the medal you get to meet some pretty awesome people, I met Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus. Being in the same cohort as them was pretty cool. I almost met Ash Barty. (Former Olympic swimmer) Liesel Jones was there and when I bumped into her I actually asked her what sport she was with before a friend reminded me who she was.

