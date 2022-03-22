sport, local-sport,

Round one of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Cub 2022 Club Championship will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway this Sunday, March 27. Club officials say a great family day out is assured, so come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders. Gates will open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering for riders between 8am and 9am. Full canteen facilities will be available. Riders can enter online via Ridernet - closing midnight Thursday, March 24. For further information please contact Club Secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow the club on Facebook.

Club championships begin