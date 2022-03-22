  1. Home
Club championships begin

Round one of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Cub 2022 Club Championship will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway this Sunday, March 27.

Club officials say a great family day out is assured, so come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders.

Gates will open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering for riders between 8am and 9am.

Full canteen facilities will be available.

Riders can enter online via Ridernet - closing midnight Thursday, March 24.

For further information please contact Club Secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow the club on Facebook.