Impressive scores turned in at veterans

sport, local-sport,

On Thursday, March 17 a field of 34 veteran golfers played their nine hole stableford event commencing from the first tee. Gary Dick turned in an impressive score of 22 stableford points in the Veterans nine hole event which represents beating his 18 hole handicap by eight shots. Just two points in arrears were Mark Rush and John Jensen both with 20 points. All the veteran prize winners mastered the changed playing conditions, with the putting greens having been cored and sanded, by returning scores matching or beating their handicap. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD There were eight prize winners who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 22 Gary Dick (33). 20 Mark Rush (20). 20 John Jensen (11). 19 John Campbell (26). 19 John Holmes (20). 19 Lloyd Garrett (11). 19 Lester Black (27). 18 John Bischoff (12) 18 Warwick Spence (19). *On a countback The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by three shots. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event. Andrew Buchtmann won the day with 40 stableford points. Tom Perfect played in the 18 hole event and demonstrated his personal professional skill to come in with 39 points without the benefit of any handicap deduction. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Andrew Buchtmann 40 (stableford points). 2nd Tom Perfect 39. 3rd Donny Sproh 38. The above players are in the ball sweep with the runner ups, Mark Rush 37, John Holmes 35, Elwyn Ward 35, Lester Black 35, Nicky Basson 35, Warwick Spence 35. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 173cm Lloyd Garratt. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 148cm Nicky Basson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/b851dc29-3c8b-4c98-a9d1-5f80b30af16b.JPG/r14_240_4488_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg