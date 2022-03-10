Cowra U3A members take time to reconnect for Seniors Week

news, local-news,

Cowra Seniors Festival is not far away and in keeping with the theme Its time to reconnect Cowra's U3A are hosting a series of events. Bookings are now open for the Monday, March 21 Novelty Bowls at the Cowra Bowling Club commencing at 5pm which will involve fun games and a sausage sizzle all for $2 payable on day. Bookings essential to Robyn on 0400 107 539 by March 17. On Thursday March 24 Cowra seniors are invited to morning tea with U3A at Cowra Senior Citizens Club, Railway Lane, Cowra from 10.30am - 12.30pm. Wear or bring your favourite hats with prizes for the most elegant, the most comical and the most unusual hats. Free morning tea but bookings essential to Robyn on 0400 107 539 by March 22. On Sunday, March 17 the 15th Great Annual Seniors Festival Trivia Challenge will be held at the Cowra Bowling Club commencing at 1.30pm. Prizes for top three tables. $3 per person with tables of eight players or we can find you a place. Pre-booked tickets essential available from Senior Citizens Club on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 11am and 3pm. RSVP to Bev 02 6341 1030 by March 23 for table or individual bookings. Events are not just for Seniors, anyone is welcome to join us as we Reconnect and have fun. Cowra U3A will be at the Cowra Seniors Festival Opening Day on Friday, March 18 from 10am to 1pm with a Tai Chi session to get seniors ready for a day of activities such as quoits, croquet, seated volley ball, bean bag toss. Enjoy a fun social outing with morning teas and BBQ lunch provided and games suited to all mobility levels. Its Time to Reconnect so let's get together and enjoy all the wonderful events provided by the Cowra organising committee being careful to observe COVID safety rules.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/6fe7d2c8-1792-43ab-9ce0-91bdd661754e.jpg/r5_58_2010_1191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg