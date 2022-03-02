Community invited to World Day of Prayer

news, local-news,

On Friday, March 4, World Day of Prayer 2022 will be celebrated by members of the Cowra Churches. This year the event will be held at St John's Anglican church, 98 Kendal Street, at 10am with morning tea to follow. Guest speaker will be the Reverend Canon Daniel Willis from Orange The focus this year will be the United Kingdom (England, Wales and Northern Ireland), Scotland is also part of the UK but prepares services for World Day of Peace in it's own right. The Bible society has a Bible for Bubs program and this year's offering will go towards their effort to put bibles in many homes. A warm invitation to attend is extended to everybody.

