Around 125 kindergarten students from schools across Cowra have learned all about bus safety thanks to classes coordinated by NRMA Insurance, NSW Police and Cowra Bus Services. The program focuses on making bus safety fun for kindergarten aged children and advises parents on bus and road safety issues. This includes classroom discussions, presentations and an educational bus ride to practice safety tips. The program visited three primary schools across Cowra and the surrounding areas throughout February. Cowra NRMA Insurance proprietor Chris Hillis said bus travel can be a daunting experience for school children - especially for the younger ones. "This program will help improve the children's general understanding of the dangers that exist when travelling in a vehicle or crossing a road and help increase their confidence to ensure their trip to and from school is always a safe one," Ms Hillis said. "Students who have attended past programs have displayed greater awareness of road safety, making it an invaluable skill that they will have for years to come". Through the bus safety program, children will learn to: More information about the bus safety program is available by calling into the Cowra NRMA Insurance office on 6342 2100.

Kindergarten students learn all about bus safety