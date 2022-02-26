Kindergarten students learn all about bus safety
MORE GALLERIES
Around 125 kindergarten students from schools across Cowra have learned all about bus safety thanks to classes coordinated by NRMA Insurance, NSW Police and Cowra Bus Services.
The program focuses on making bus safety fun for kindergarten aged children and advises parents on bus and road safety issues.
This includes classroom discussions, presentations and an educational bus ride to practice safety tips.
The program visited three primary schools across Cowra and the surrounding areas throughout February.
Cowra NRMA Insurance proprietor Chris Hillis said bus travel can be a daunting experience for school children - especially for the younger ones.
"This program will help improve the children's general understanding of the dangers that exist when travelling in a vehicle or crossing a road and help increase their confidence to ensure their trip to and from school is always a safe one," Ms Hillis said.
"Students who have attended past programs have displayed greater awareness of road safety, making it an invaluable skill that they will have for years to come".
Through the bus safety program, children will learn to:
- Always stand two steps back from the kerb when waiting for the bus
- Never push or shove each other or muck around at the bus stop
- Wait for the bus to stop completely before getting on or off
- Wait for the bus to move away from the kerb before you cross the road
- Tell the driver straight away if you miss your stop
- Discuss with Mum or Dad who is a 'safe adult'; and
- Ask Mum or Dad to write your home phone number on the inside of your bag.
More information about the bus safety program is available by calling into the Cowra NRMA Insurance office on 6342 2100.
READ MORE:
What do you think?
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark cowraguardian.com.au
- Follow us on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter