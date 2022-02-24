news, local-news,

It's been a busy few years for Cowra's Claudia Harrison, with the self-published author set to launch her second book in early March. "Remind Me" is a prequel to her first novel "Leading Me To You" and will be launched on Saturday, March 5, at 6pm, at the Cowra Services Club. Claudia says her two books are a culmination of a lifelong love of reading and writing. She wasn't sure of how exactly her love of books started, but she remembered finding it difficult to read initially as English was her second language. "It was hard for me but... I think it widens your perspective a little bit because people communicate in completely different ways," she said. "I always felt like I really enjoyed language and communication so maybe I developed through my reading as well." Books provided an escape for Claudia from a "chaotic" upbringing in Sydney. "When I started I found that I would read everything and anything starting from The Baby-Sitters Club and Anne of Green Gables to entire Wilbur Smith collections. I even fell in love with a writer named Barbara Erskine," she said. "I could shut the whole world out." Claudia said she has always wanted to become an author, and that dream became a reality after the mum of five made the move from the city to Orange and then to Cowra. "I always said to myself as a kid, one day I'm going to write a book, but I never really got real about it," she said. "It was always something that I put on the back burner and then it literally started with a sentence... "This person came to life in my sentence and it's funny because she didn't end up being my main character, but the story does revolve around her." Claudia then learned how to self-publish before releasing her debut novel, "Leading Me To You" in February 2021. "I've been so lucky to get so much feedback from people who really enjoy it as much as I've enjoyed writing it," Claudia said. "Remind Me", a prequel to the first novel, follows the story of one of the characters in "Leading Me To You". The timeframe was already set, but her story just needed to be told. "My character... she's living a very turbulent life and it spans from one decision she made, one horrible decision... creating this whirlwind of chaos in her life," she said. Claudia said the publishing process was tougher the second time around. "I think the first one was more exciting because I had this big goal," Claudia said. Claudia says publishing her second novel really makes her feel like she can now call herself an author. She has now got to work on her third book in the series, "Three Letters" and hopes to focus on inspiring children to find a passion for books, writing and journaling in the future. "I think it got me through the tough times so I ultimately want to encourage young people to take up writing and reading," she said. "Remind Me" is available for purchase as an e-book or paperback on Amazon. It can also be purchased at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre or at the launch. To attend Claudia's book launch, please RSVP by emailing c_harrison@live.com.au or book your place by calling the Cowra Services Club on 6342 1144.

