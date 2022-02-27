Funding to help Cowra and Woodstock Shows bounce back

news, local-news,

Agricultural shows in Cowra and Woodstock are set to bounce back after COVID cancellations after receiving funding through the state government's Country Shows Support Package. Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke said the Country Shows Support Package has delivered funding for three shows in the Cootamundra electorate including $30,000 for the 2022 Cowra Spring Show, $30,000 for the 2022 Woodstock Memorial Show and $27,919 for the 2022 Gundagai Show. "These grants will provide certainty to show organisers to lock in suppliers, hire equipment and purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses," Ms Cooke said. "Our local shows are a fantastic tradition and this grant will ensure they continue to delight people and be a part of our history for many generations to come. "I encourage everyone to get behind their local show and see all the amazing things they have to offer. "From best grown squash, to wood chopping, petting zoos and watching which dog takes out best in show, there is something for everyone at our country and agricultural shows and it is something the whole family can enjoy together." Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows planned across NSW in 2022. "It's been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen," Mr Toole said. "Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities - they not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush. "It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show." The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens. Applications are open until Friday, April 29, 2022, or when funding is exhausted. For further information, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/CountryShows READ MORE: Cowra's Claudia Harrison to launch second book "Remind Me" New drought-predicting technology for Hovell's Creek farmers Cowra RDA seeking volunteers for 2022 Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/160ca64f-0f40-456d-b863-c75c7419c8e0.jpg/r12_443_5100_3318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg