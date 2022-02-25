news, local-news,

Cowra Civic Centre welcomed filmmaker Vonne Patiag for the first screening anywhere in regional Australia last Saturday evening of the hit new Australian film, Here Out West. The screening was followed by a Q&A between Vonne (who is also one of the producers of the film), Civic Centre Manager, Jonathan Llewellyn and the very engaged audience of Cowra locals. Vonne discussed his career path as a filmmaker including extensive experience as a director, writer and actor. He also talked about the value of telling local stories from all regions of Australia including the country - not just the main cities. Although overseas opportunities have been tempting, he has committed to unearthing local stories and producing Australian content. For Here Out West he was inspired by the community in which he lives, Western Sydney, the people, the place and uniqueness of the ethnic diversity of the region. He was particularly inspired by his mother's story as one of the many Filipino nurses that make up the backbone of the NSW health system. Here Out West is a unique film, episodic in its structure, intertwining eight stories and characters that cross paths over 24 hours. Almost like a domino effect, the characters lives begin their interaction when a grandmother steals a new born baby from a hospital. The film has been created by eight writers and five directors and has been critically acclaimed as "redefining the Australian story" (Junkee). Although set in Western Sydney, the Cowra audience members from Saturday night's screening expressed how much they connected with the characters and their stories. Vonne is now working on a new full-length stage play, Yellow Ranger, set in Central West NSW. He has been based in Young developing the work, researching and meeting with locals as part of an artist residency program from Southern Tablelands Arts. Here Out West has two more screenings this weekend at Cowra Civic Centre. Visit cowraciviccentre.com for more information, times, trailer and tickets. READ MORE: Cowra's Claudia Harrison to launch second book "Remind Me" New drought-predicting technology for Hovell's Creek farmers Cowra RDA seeking volunteers for 2022 Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/020a94bd-6784-4541-96b2-d5fc68f1463d.JPG/r0_60_3995_2317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra Civic Centre hosts Q&A with filmmaker Vonne Patiag