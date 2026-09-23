More than two decades of quietly working behind the scenes to keep some of Cowra’s best loved cultural organisations running has earned Richard Neate recognition as the Cowra Lions Club Citizen of the Year.

Cowra Lions Club president Graham Apthorpe announced Mr Neate as the recipient in recognition of his longstanding contribution to the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society and Cowra Eisteddfod Inc.

Across the two organisations, Mr Neate has accumulated more than 35 years of combined service, filling roles that have ranged from performing under the stage lights to managing finances, box office duties, online systems and countless jobs behind the scenes.

Mr Apthorpe said it was Mr Neate’s willingness to simply get on with whatever needed doing that made his contribution particularly worthy of recognition.

“Richard is exactly the sort of person every community organisation needs,” Mr Apthorpe said.

“He turns up, does the work, solves problems and is always prepared to help wherever he is needed.

“He does it quietly, without seeking recognition, simply because he believes in the organisations and the community they serve.”

Mr Neate’s involvement in Cowra’s cultural community began soon after he arrived in town in the early 2000s and joined the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society, better known locally as the M&D.

His first appearance on the Cowra stage came in the society’s successful production of The Crucible, beginning an involvement that would extend far beyond acting.

Over the years, he became a familiar face in local productions, appearing in shows including Cabaret, Dimboola and Fawlty Towers, as well as the M&D’s variety shows.

In 2004, Mr Neate was elected treasurer of the M&D, a position he continues to hold more than two decades later.

It is a role requiring considerably less applause than appearing on stage, but one that has helped support the organisation through years of productions and community entertainment.

His ability to move between the administrative and creative sides of the society has become something of a hallmark of his involvement.

Mr Neate has been known to run the box office before a performance, ensuring audiences are through the doors, before disappearing backstage to change into costume and take his own place on stage.

After 15 years as treasurer and an even longer involvement with the organisation, his contribution was formally recognised when he was awarded life membership of the Cowra M&D in 2019.

But the theatre is only one half of Mr Neate’s contribution to Cowra’s arts community.

He joined Cowra Eisteddfod Inc. in 2009 and became its treasurer the following year, beginning another lengthy period of service which continues today.

His involvement with the Eisteddfod has extended well beyond looking after its finances.

Mr Neate has played a role in modernising the organisation and the way it operates, helping introduce and manage online entries and assisting with volunteer management, website development and preparation of the annual program and syllabus.

Those changes have helped an event with a long history in Cowra adapt to modern expectations while continuing to provide opportunities for performers from Cowra and further afield.

His service to the Eisteddfod has also earned him life membership of the organisation.

Together, his work with the M&D and Eisteddfod represents decades spent supporting the cultural life of the town, often in roles audiences and participants may never see.

It is that behind the scenes commitment which Cowra Lions has sought to celebrate through its Citizen of the Year recognition.

Mr Apthorpe said Mr Neate’s involvement had left a significant mark on Cowra’s cultural community.

“Through his commitment to the M&D and the Eisteddfod, Richard has made an enormous contribution to Cowra’s cultural life,” he said.

“Cowra Lions is delighted to recognise that contribution by naming him our Citizen of the Year.”