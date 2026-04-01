Young rugby players in Cowra were given a rare opportunity to train alongside some of the game’s biggest names, with a special visit from the Wallabies at The Cowra Rugby Union club.

The session brought together the club’s Little Eagles and elite players for an afternoon focused on learning, development and inspiration, creating a memorable experience for everyone involved.

Among those in attendance were Hadley Tonga, Ned Hanigan and Charlotte Caslick, who spent time working closely with the young players.

Their involvement gave participants the chance to develop their skills while interacting directly with high-level athletes.

The event was also supported by key figures in the rugby community, including Michael Procajlo, Head of Community Rugby at Rugby Australia, along with regional development officers Lamarn Tim and Erin from NSW Rugby Union.

Tom Milner from the Australian Rugby Foundation also attended, reinforcing the strong backing behind grassroots rugby.

The training session not only provided valuable coaching for young players but also highlighted the strength of the local rugby community, leaving a lasting impression on those who took part.