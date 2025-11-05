The Cowra Magpies Rugby League Club has announced its new executive board for the upcoming 2026 season, with a blend of experience and fresh leadership set to guide the club into another strong year both on and off the field.

At the club meeting, Bruce Wallace was reappointed as President for his third consecutive year.

Under Wallace’s guidance, the club has continued to build stability and strengthen its local engagement, ensuring that Cowra’s proud rugby league team remains strong.

Joining him on the team is Amy Lee Knight, who will take on the role of Club Secretary.

Knight’s skills and commitment to community sport make her a valuable addition to the board.

Marc McLeish steps into the position of Vice President, bringing energy and fresh perspective to the leadership group.

His involvement with the club over many seasons has made him a familiar face among players and supporters alike.

Rounding out the new team is Greg Garlick, who will serve as Treasurer.

The new board represents a balanced mix of experience, passion and community minded leadership.

All share qualities that will help the Cowra Magpies continue to thrive both on the field and within the wider sporting community.