Canowindra's Rhyan Grant has made history, playing his 400th match with the Sky Blues.

The one-club player was the first in Sydney FC history to reach the milestone and his club hosted an official presentation at their home game on Sunday.

Grant captained the team on his 400th appearance, leading them out to face Melbourne City.

Sydney FC burst into action in the opening minute but were forced onto the back foot and ultimately went down 1-0.

In a special story published on Sydney FC's website, Grant said reaching the landmark was an honour he never imagined when he first arrived as a young defender.

“To represent Sydney FC 400 times is something I’m incredibly proud of,” he said.

“This club has been my home for a long time and to have the chance to captain the team and represent the badge so many times means a lot to me."

Sydney FC Chairman Dr Jan Hendrik Voss paid tribute to Grant’s extraordinary loyalty and longevity, describing his contribution as one of the greatest in the club’s history.

“Rhyan Grant’s 400th appearance is a remarkable milestone and a testament to his loyalty, professionalism and leadership over many years,” he said.

“To play so many games at the highest level for one club is extremely rare in modern football and it speaks volumes about the person and the player he is.

“He has set a record which stands unmatched in the history of Sydney FC and his legacy will remain one of the defining chapters of this club."

Head coach Ufuk Talay, in a story published to Sydney FC's website, said Grant’s commitment to Sydney FC is something rarely seen in the modern game.

“Football doesn’t see many one-club players anymore, particularly at the elite level, and Rhyan’s loyalty to Sydney FC is incredibly special,” Talay said.

“He’s not just been here for a long time – he continues to perform season after season and still produces the level of consistency and energy you expect from him.

“The respect he has inside the dressing room is enormous. He’s played every minute this season as our club captain, he’s a leader by example and someone the younger players look up to every day.

“To reach 400 games is extraordinary and I think it will be a record that stands for decades, especially considering Rhyan isn’t finished yet.”

Grant made his debut in 2008 and currently sits 135 appearances clear of the next most capped Sydney FC player, club legend Alex Brosque.

Incredible, given he spent almost two full seasons sidelined by ACL knee injuries.

Grant has helped deliver four A-League Championships, four Premierships and two Australia Cups in his time with Sydney FC.

His individual honours include selection in multiple PFA Teams of the Season (2016-17, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21), the Joe Marston Medal in 2020, A-League All Stars selections in 2013, 2022 and 2024, inclusion in the PFA A-League Team of the Second Decade (2015-2025), and the Sydney FC 20th Anniversary A-League Men’s Team.

He was also named Sydney FC Players’ Player of the Year in 2012-13 and Members’ Player of the Year in 2018-19.

In a video for the A League club, Grant reflected on his own favourite moments - from a personal point of view.

"I've been lucky enough to score in a couple of grand finals so it's always hard to go past them," he said.