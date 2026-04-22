Canowindra Pythons’ senior men are set to open their season this Friday night, hosting Yeoval in round one after a strong preseason build-up.

The home game on April 24 marks the first real test for the Pythons, who have been preparing since January with a young and enthusiastic squad.

Co-coach Pete Stacey said the group is eager to finally take the field after months of hard work.

“Excited for them,” Stacey said.

“They’ve been training hard since January this year, and we’ve had good numbers. It’s a fairly young side, so we’re excited to see where they’re at.”

The overall mood within the squad has been positive throughout the preseason, with players keen to get the season underway and test themselves in competition.

“They’re excited for the new season, keen to get started,” he said.

Training has focused heavily on fitness and structure, with the team committing to two sessions each week to build consistency and cohesion.

“We’ve been doing a lot of fitness work, and they’ve been responding well,” Stacey said.

“We’ve been training two nights a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and numbers have been great.”

Despite the strong preparation, Stacey acknowledged that one of the biggest challenges has been managing availability, with players balancing work and other commitments.

“It’s always getting everyone there at the same time,” he said.

“People are working and things like that, but the team is made up of local guys, which is fantastic.”

Even with those challenges, the team has developed a strong culture, something Stacey sees as a key strength heading into the season.

“There’s a really good culture amongst the boys,” he said.

“They’re just excited to play and enjoy their footy.”

While preseason form can be encouraging, Stacey said the real measure will come when the team takes the field on Friday night.

“We’ll find out on Friday,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about enjoying your footy and playing with your mates.”

Heading into the opener, the focus will be on executing the team’s structure and maintaining a fast-paced style of play.

“Just the structure of the play we’re trying to put in, and trying to play a fast-paced game,” Stacey said.

“Strong set pieces as well.”

After months of preparation, the Pythons are ready to begin their season, with Stacey confident the team’s effort will put them in a strong position.

“The boys have been training hard, and they deserve a win,” he said.

With a home crowd behind them and a committed squad, Canowindra will be looking to start their season on a positive note when they take on Yeoval this Friday night.