Pull recognised in parliment

Canowindra rugby league stalwart Andrew Pull has been recognised in NSW Parliament for his contribution to grassroots sport, following his selection as the 2026 Western NSW Regional Volunteer of the Year. The recognition came during the NSW Legislative Assembly sitting on 13 October, when Orange MP Phil Donato paid tribute to Pull's years of service to rugby league and the wider Canowindra community. Pull received the regional honour as part of the 2026 NSW Rugby League Community Awards, which recognise the volunteers, coaches and community members responsible for supporting grassroots rugby league across the state. His contribution extends well beyond coaching, having held leadership and volunteer positions across several rugby league organisations while also serving as a councillor on Cabonne Shire Council. Addressing Parliament, Mr Donato praised Pull's commitment to both local sport and community service. "Canowindra's Andrew Pull is a man that holds his community close to his heart, not only as a much-loved sporting coach but as a member of his Local Government Area's council," Mr Donato said. "Today I wish to acknowledge his commitment to rugby league as a valued coach, trainer and volunteer of the Canowindra Tigers." Pull has been involved in rugby league at multiple levels, including serving as president of the Canowindra Tigers, Woodbridge and Western Rams. He is also a heritage board member for Polska RL Australia, reflecting his involvement in the sport beyond local competitions. While much of the attention in rugby league centres on players and match results, Mr Donato highlighted the importance of the volunteers who undertake the work required to keep clubs and competitions operating. "Andrew's extraordinary input led to the NSW Rugby League naming him a 2026 Volunteer of the Year," he said. "This recognises Andrew's work behind the scenes making competitions run smoothly." The award places Pull among the volunteers recognised for their contribution to the sport in a state where thousands of people give their time to community rugby league. Mr Donato pointed to the scale of that volunteer workforce when acknowledging the significance of the honour. "Considering there are more than 35,000 volunteers in NSW, this is wonderful recognition for a great ambassador for the local men's and women's competitions," he said. For regional communities such as Canowindra, volunteer-run sporting clubs provide more than opportunities to participate in competition. They also bring together players, families and supporters, creating opportunities for social connection and community involvement. Mr Donato said the contribution of people such as Pull was particularly important in country NSW, where sporting organisations rely heavily on volunteers to remain active. "Sporting clubs are a valuable asset in country NSW, providing a sense of inclusion and connection," he said. Pull's involvement with the Canowindra Tigers has included coaching, training and administrative responsibilities, demonstrating the range of work undertaken by volunteers away from the playing field. His leadership roles across the Tigers, Woodbridge and Western Rams have also contributed to the organisation and development of rugby league beyond Canowindra. Despite the recognition, Mr Donato said Pull viewed his volunteer work as an opportunity to give back to the sport that had supported him during his own playing career. "Andrew, who believes he is only repaying what was done for him during his playing days, is one of the volunteers who enable this to happen," he said. The acknowledgement also recognised Pull's contribution outside rugby league through his role on Cabonne Shire Council. As an elected councillor, Pull is involved in local government matters affecting communities across the shire, adding another dimension to his public service. "Andrew is also member of Cabonne Shire Council where the wider community benefits from his input," Mr Donato said. "I thank him for his wonderful work." The parliamentary tribute followed the announcement of the NSW Rugby League Community Awards in July, providing further recognition of Pull's contribution to grassroots sport. For the Canowindra Tigers and the wider rugby league community, the award acknowledges the often unseen work involved in supporting local competitions, from coaching and training to administration and club leadership. Pull's recognition highlights the role volunteers continue to play in sustaining country rugby league and ensuring sporting opportunities remain available to future generations.