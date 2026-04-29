The Cowra Eagles senior men’s side will be looking to bounce back this weekend when they travel to Orange to take on Pinnacle FC, following an ANZAC Day bye round.

Kick-off is set for 3:15pm, with the Eagles eager to respond after a tough 3–0 loss in their previous outing against Saints Football Club.

Coach Adam Gambrill said the break in competition came at a useful time for the group, allowing them to regroup and put in focused work on the training pitch.

Rather than disrupting momentum, the week off gave the side a chance to reset both mentally and tactically.

“It gives us two training sessions consecutively… to make a few changes from our three-nil loss,” Gambrill said.

“Hopefully those changes will put us in good stead for this weekend’s match.”

The extra preparation time has allowed for them to implement adjustments and reinforce structures that may have slipped in the previous match.

While some teams can struggle after a break, Gambrill believes it’s all about how the time is used.

“I don't think there's an advantage or disadvantage from a bye, to be honest, there’s pros and cons,” he said.

“But it allows us to string a couple of sessions together and put a game plan in place to get a result.”

The focus during training has been on sharpening the team’s overall structure, improving cohesion across the field, and ensuring players are better connected in both attack and defence.

One of the major takeaways from the loss to Saints was the team’s inability to control possession for sustained periods, which left them under pressure and chasing the game.

Gambrill said improving ball retention will be critical if the Eagles are to compete more effectively this weekend.

“We want to control possession throughout the game a lot better than what we did,” he said.

Equally important is the need to create and convert scoring opportunities.

The Eagles were unable to find the back of the net last round, something they are determined to fix.

“Obviously it was a three-nil loss and we didn’t hit the scoreboard… so that’s something we want to rectify,” he said.

Training sessions have placed an emphasis on building attacking phases, moving the ball with purpose through midfield, and creating higher-quality chances in the final third.

Beyond the tactical adjustments, the week has also been about rebuilding confidence within the group.

Despite the result last round, there were patches of strong play that the team will look to build on.

Gambrill is confident that with better consistency across the full 90 minutes, the Eagles can be far more competitive.

“Our expectation is to turn up and perform better than what we did in our last match,” he said.

“Anytime you go into a game, you’re trying to get a positive result.”

Pinnacle FC will present another a test, particularly on their home ground, but the Eagles are focused on their own performance rather than the opposition.

With clearer structures, renewed energy, and a stronger emphasis on possession and attacking output, the team is aiming to show noticeable improvement.