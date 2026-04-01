COWRA EAGLES BOWLS

Twilight Triples was cancelled last Thursday evening, due to the inclement weather, but it was good to have some rain, and it appears winter is just over the horizon.

Four very good quarter-final matches last Sunday morning in the Mixed Pairs.

Very good wins to Dorcas Presnell and Braydon Chew over Mick Baldwin and Dawn Dye 31/14, and to Joan Bailey and Geoff Payne over Sue and Steve Sculthorpe 29/12.

Slightly closer wins to Noel and Sharen Hubber over Bruce Thurtell and Leila Burns 24/10, and to Dave and Sharon Bohanna over Deb and Wal Walker 25/18.

It was great to see several teams were actual life partners, and a couple of the bowlers are playing in their first or second championship events. Thank also to umpire Rob.

Bowls is that sport everyone can play and compete in regardless of age, gender, agility or strength.

As an aside to demonstrate the above point, we have several local bowlers in their 80’s and 90’s still bowling and enjoying doing so, but the newly crowned Victorian Open Singles Champion is only 15 years old, which is a remarkable achievement.

This coming Monday morning at 10am will be the semi-final matches, with Dorcas Presnell and Braydon Chew up against Dave and Sharon Bohanna, whilst Joan Bailey and Geoff Payne, take on Noel and Sharen Hubber.

Upcoming matches and events.

The third round of Twilight Triples is tonight at 6pm.

For this week only, Sunday mixed social bowls is at 10am Monday, phone between 8.45am and 9.30am if you would like a game.

Women’s and Men’s Club Fours nomination sheets are on the Notice Boards.

Good bowling everyone and a safe Easter if travelling until next week.