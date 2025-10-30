Rising cricket talent Karly Woods has made her First Grade debut for Penrith Cricket Club.

The debut marked a milestone in Woods’ sporting journey and the many of years of hard work and dedication.

For Woods, the moment was a mix of excitement, nerves and pride.

“Making my debut felt so exciting and also nerve wracking,” she said.

“There was definitely a lot of panic and nervous thoughts began.”

“I overcame that with just positive drive, telling myself things like, ‘focus and you’ll be right,’ or, ‘don’t stress.’”

Representing one of Sydney’s competitive clubs, Woods said she felt immediately supported by her coaches and teammates.

“Penrith is the most supportive club and the coaches and teammates are phenomenal,” she said.

“The coaches have always backed up my strong attributes to the team, and my teammates have always backed me up with my abilities on the field.”

“They’ve never once doubted anyone’s abilities.”

“Penrith is definitely my second family.”

Woods said stepping into the First Grade environment brought noticeable differences in skill and intensity.

“The biggest difference was probably the skill level,” she said.

“There were definitely standouts on other teams that we had to be aware of, as they played so well.”

When asked who has been most influential in her cricket journey so far, Woods credited the people who’ve invested time, belief and encouragement into her development.

“I reckon all my coaches who have put time and effort into my progress,” she said.

“But also all the support from my family and friends, they’ve all been a massive part of it.”

Now that she’s officially broken into First Grade, Woods said she’s eager to make the most of every opportunity on the field.

“I’m definitely eager to just perform well and, most importantly, have fun with the cricket girls and enjoy my time being there,” she said.

Her debut marks not only a personal achievement, but also an exciting new chapter in a promising cricket career.