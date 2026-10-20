Cowra's Joe Sullivan takes on Japan with Australian Country Stockman

Cowra rugby union player Joe Sullivan is representing Australian country rugby on the international stage, joining the Australian Country Stockman Rugby team for its 2026 tour of Japan. The hooker has featured in all three matches played so far during the squad's Year of the Dark Horse tour, which has taken players from regional Australia into competition against established rugby clubs and university teams. The tour began in Sydney on 10 October before moving to Japan, where the Australian Country Stockman have recorded a convincing victory over Doshisha University and a defeat against AZ-COM Maruwa Momotaro's. For Sullivan, the tour provides an opportunity to test himself against international opposition while representing the rugby communities that have helped develop players across regional Australia. The campaign opened with a narrow 28-26 defeat against Eastwood Rugby Union at TG Millner Field in Marsfield on Saturday, 10 October. Sullivan was named in the starting side at hooker, wearing the number two jersey as the Stockman pushed their Sydney opponents in a closely contested encounter. Despite crossing for four tries, the touring side fell just two points short. The squad then travelled to Japan for its first international fixture against Doshisha University in Kyoto on Wednesday, 14 October. It proved to be a dominant performance from the Australian visitors, who ran in 10 tries to claim a commanding 66-14 victory. Sullivan was named among the replacements for the encounter, with Kaleb Talbot starting at hooker. The Stockman demonstrated their attacking capabilities throughout the match, converting eight of their 10 tries to finish with 66 points. The victory marked a strong start to the Japanese leg of the tour and provided momentum heading into a more demanding fixture against AZ-COM Maruwa Momotaro's. That match took place at Tokyo University Kashiwa Fusion Field in Chiba on Monday, 19 October. Sullivan returned to the starting line up at hooker as the Stockman faced another challenging opponent. However, the Australian side was unable to repeat its attacking performance from Kyoto, suffering a 24-10 defeat. The Stockman scored two tries but were unable to convert either, while Momotaro's crossed for four tries and added two conversions. The result left the touring squad with one victory and two defeats from its opening three fixtures. Despite the mixed results, Sullivan's involvement across all three matches highlights his place within a squad selected to represent country rugby against strong opposition. The tour also provides players with experience in different playing conditions and against teams with contrasting styles of rugby. With the opening three matches completed, attention now turns to the final two fixtures of the tour, both scheduled for Friday, 23 October, in Tokyo. The Stockman will face Kurita Water Gush Akishima at 2.40pm local time before meeting Kawagoe Sayama Secom Rugguts at 3.30pm. Both matches will be played at the Kurita Water Industries Akishima Ground as part of a Game of Three Halves format. The unusual arrangement will see the Australian side face two separate opponents on the same afternoon, providing a final challenge before the tour concludes. The Stockman's campaign has brought together players from regional rugby communities under the Year of the Dark Horse banner, with five fixtures scheduled across Sydney and Japan. For Cowra, Sullivan's selection provides another example of a local rugby player gaining opportunities beyond regional competition. Having already started against Eastwood and Momotaro's and been named in the squad against Doshisha University, Sullivan will be looking to finish the international campaign strongly as the Stockman prepare for their final two encounters. Regardless of the remaining results, the tour has provided the Cowra hooker with the opportunity to represent Australian country rugby overseas and compete against established Japanese opposition.