Cowra Eagles’ Women’s A Grade side has opened its season in strong fashion, defeating Saints Football Club 16-0 in a dominant round one performance.

The match, played against a new opposition side, saw Cowra take some time to settle before finding their rhythm and taking full control of the game.

Coach Mitchell Thompson said the team initially struggled to adjust but quickly turned things around once they returned to their usual style of play.

“We played a weaker team, and at the start we were a bit scrappy, down to their level,” Thompson said.

“But once we worked out a few different positions and started playing our own game, it was really good.”

Cowra’s ability to stick to its strengths proved to be the key factor, with improved passing and structure leading to a flood of goals.

“Probably playing our own game, really,” Thompson said.

“Once we started passing the ball around and played how we usually play, it worked out well.”

Despite the one sided scoreline, the game presented some challenges, particularly with limited bench depth and an ingame injury.

The side entered the match with just one substitute, and after a player was injured early, the remaining squad was forced to play extended minutes.

“We only had one reserve, and one of our players got hurt, so the girls had to play big minutes,” Thompson said.

“Basically, they had to play a full game.”

Even with those setbacks, Cowra maintained control throughout the match, with the coach describing it as a “train and run” once the team found its flow.

“It was good to watch once we played our own game,” he said.

Standout performances came across the field, with the coach praising the overall team effort while also highlighting one key contributor.

“Actually, the whole team played well, they all played their role,” Thompson said.

“Obviously Taylor Tarrant, she got nine goals… and they were quality finishes.”

Tarrant’s performance earned her the players’ player award, capping off a remarkable individual display within a strong team effort.

While the result leaves little to critique, the focus now shifts to maintaining standards and continuing to build as the season progresses.

Cowra has a general bye ahead of the Anzac Day round, with the team expected to take a lighter approach to training in the short term.

“We might just have a light training this week,” Thompson said.

“There’s probably a few sore bodies from the first game.”

Longer term, the focus will return to improving fitness and refining skills as the competition strengthens.

“Probably a bit more fitness, and just refine our skills,” he said.

After a commanding start, Cowra’s Women’s A Grade side will look to carry that momentum into the next round, with confidence high following a comprehensive opening performance.