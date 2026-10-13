Claws are out

The Woodstock Panthers women's league tag side is one win away from Community Cup glory, securing a place in the grand final in just its second year in the competition and giving the small community plenty to celebrate. The Panthers have enjoyed an impressive campaign to reach the championship decider, with coach Col Hewitt crediting the players' belief in themselves and one another as the driving force behind their success. For a club representing a small regional community, the grand final appearance is about more than the opportunity to claim a premiership. Hewitt said reaching the decider was an exciting achievement for the players, the Panthers Club and the wider Woodstock community. "It is awesome and exciting for the town and the ladies themselves," Hewitt said. "It's really good." The achievement carries particular significance given the women's side is only in its second season competing in the Community Cup. Hewitt said the opportunity to compete for a premiership would provide a welcome boost for Woodstock. "It means a lot, as far as I'm concerned," he said. "It's really exciting." While the Panthers have plenty of reasons to celebrate their grand final appearance, Hewitt said the players were determined to remain focused on the challenge ahead. He said there was considerable excitement among the squad when they secured their place in the decider, but the attention had quickly turned towards preparing for the championship match. "They're a little excited too," Hewitt said. "We just want to concentrate on our game and hopefully take it out." Throughout the season, the Panthers have built their success around a close-knit playing group, with Hewitt identifying the relationships between teammates as one of their greatest strengths. Rather than singling out individual performances, he said the team's ability to support and trust one another had been central to its progression through the competition. "Just all the ladies believing in themselves and one another," he said. "It's just a really good, really positive bunch of ladies we've got." That confidence has been supported by the strong relationships developed throughout the squad, with Hewitt praising the way the players have worked together during the season. He said the trust between teammates would be particularly important when the Panthers take the field for their biggest match of the year. "It's just the belief in themselves and one another," Hewitt said. "They just all get along really well and have got faith in one another." Despite the significance of the upcoming grand final, the Panthers are not planning any major changes to their preparation. Hewitt said the team would continue following the training routines and drills that had served it well throughout the season, rather than introducing anything unfamiliar ahead of the decider. "Just our normal drills. We don't vary our drills too much in training, and we just try to stick to the same routine," he said. "The same as when we warm up on game day, we just try to stick to a routine, and that's it." The approach reflects Hewitt's confidence in the squad and the football it has produced to reach the final. With the Panthers having already demonstrated their ability throughout the competition, he believes the players are best served by continuing to trust the methods that have brought them success. Asked what the side needed to get right to bring home the championship, Hewitt said there was no need to overhaul its approach. "They've just got to keep going the way they're going," he said. "I'm stoked with the way they have been going, so hopefully we won't change anything, and it all works out perfect." While the prospect of claiming a premiership is a major motivation, Hewitt is also encouraging the players to embrace the occasion and enjoy the experience of competing in a grand final. He said maintaining their confidence and positive attitude would be just as important as their preparation when the championship is on the line. "The ladies have just got to keep believing in themselves and one another, and just go out there and enjoy themselves and have fun," he said. For Hewitt, the opportunity to guide the Panthers into a grand final has also been personally rewarding. He praised the commitment of the players and expressed his appreciation to the Woodstock Panthers Club for giving him the opportunity to coach the women's side again. "I'm just so stoked for the ladies and thankful for the club for asking me to coach them again," he said. With a Community Cup premiership now within reach, the Panthers will enter the decider hoping to turn an already memorable season into a championship-winning campaign. Regardless of the result, the team's progression to the grand final in only its second year has given Woodstock a significant sporting achievement to celebrate, while demonstrating what a united playing group can accomplish. For Hewitt and his players, the message heading into the biggest game of their season remains simple: trust one another, stick to what works and enjoy the opportunity to play for a premiership.