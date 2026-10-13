Best is yet to come

Brady Kurtz has cemented his place among the world's best speedway riders, finishing third in the 2026 Speedway Grand Prix World Championship after taking his title challenge all the way to the final race for the second consecutive season. The Australian rider secured the bronze medal following another competitive campaign on the world stage, recording one Grand Prix victory, six podium finishes and eight appearances in finals throughout the championship. Despite finishing among the world's top three riders, Kurtz admitted the result came with mixed emotions after falling narrowly short of his ultimate goal. Reflecting on the season through Brady Kurtz Racing's social media, he described 2026 as a campaign filled with opportunities that did not quite deliver the championship he had been chasing. "I felt it was a year of almost and not quite, the standard and expectations set from 2025 were very hard to follow," Kurtz said. "To fight for the championship all the way to the very last race 2 years in a row is such a great achievement and yet such a bitter pill to swallow." The result marks the completion of Kurtz's second full season competing in the Speedway Grand Prix World Championship, with the Australian establishing himself as a consistent contender at the highest level of the sport. His six podium finishes and eight finals appearances demonstrated his ability to remain competitive throughout the championship, although the single Grand Prix victory ultimately left him short of the world title. Kurtz congratulated newly crowned world champion Robert Lambert, acknowledging the achievement of his rival and his team. "Congratulations to Robert Lambert #505 and his team on a well earned championship," he said. While the disappointment of missing out on the title remained, Kurtz said securing a place on the championship podium was an achievement he could still celebrate. "To stand on the podium at the end of the season with a bronze medal is something I'm still very proud of," he said. The Australian also paid tribute to the people behind his campaign, recognising the work required to compete against the world's leading speedway riders. He singled out team members Komin, Hubert and Tom for their efforts throughout the season, crediting them with providing the support needed to challenge for the championship. "I can't thank my team enough (Komin, Hubert and Tom) for their efforts to give me the best opportunity possible," Kurtz said. "I couldn't ask for better people to be around me." Kurtz also acknowledged ASH-TECH and its team for their commitment throughout the campaign. "No stone ever left unturned, and I'm very grateful for that," he said. His appreciation extended to family, sponsors and supporters who followed his championship campaign across the international circuit, including those watching from Australia in the early hours of the morning. "Thank you to my family, Sponsors, everyone in the stadiums, watching at home, and up in the middle of the night in Australia," Kurtz said. "The support has been unreal." Although the bronze medal was not the result he had hoped for, Kurtz's performances across two consecutive world championship campaigns have reinforced his position as a serious contender for the sport's biggest prize. Having taken the title fight to the final race in back to back seasons, the 30 year old remains confident that his strongest performances are still ahead of him. Rather than allowing another near miss to define his season, Kurtz has already turned his attention towards the possibility of going one better in the years ahead. "It might not have been my year, but I'm patient," he said. "Now I'm 30, I think my best is still coming."