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Best is yet to come

<p>Brady Kurtz in Prague earlier this year</p>\\n
<p>Brady Kurtz in Prague earlier this year</p>\\n

Brady Kurtz in Prague earlier this year

Kurtz claims world championship bronze after another title fight
Cara Kemp
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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