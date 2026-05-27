The Canowindra Pythons produced one of their most complete performances of the season on the weekend, running out convincing 36-12 winners over Coonabarabran in Round 5, in a match made even more special by the club’s annual Ladies Day celebrations.

Backed by a strong home crowd and an energetic game day atmosphere, the Pythons controlled the contest from early on and never relinquished their grip, delivering a performance that blended physicality, attacking flair and strong defensive organisation.

The victory also marked a significant milestone for the side, with players and supporters celebrating what was described as the team’s first win of the season.

The combination of on field success and off field celebration created a standout day for the club, with players acknowledging the importance of the crowd in lifting the side throughout the match.

From the opening stages, Canowindra looked composed and structured, applying early pressure that forced Coonabarabran onto the back foot.

The Pythons’ ability to capitalise on territory and maintain momentum proved decisive as they built scoreboard pressure across both halves.

The 36-12 result reflected their control across key phases of play, particularly in attack where the home side found space through disciplined ball movement and strong individual efforts.

As the match progressed, Canowindra’s confidence grew, with the side continuing to execute their game plan despite opposition attempts to fight back.

The match doubled as Canowindra’s Ladies Day event, with a large and vocal crowd creating a lively environment around the ground. Players repeatedly credited the atmosphere as a key factor in maintaining intensity across the full 80 minutes.

Speaking after the match, players said the occasion added extra motivation and meaning to the win, with the community turnout helping lift the team in crucial moments.

“What a great day for all the ladies… it’s great to see a big crowd and get a win, first win of the year,” players said.

The celebrations highlighted the strong connection between the club and its local supporters, with the day serving as both a social and sporting success.

Several players were recognised for their contributions in a match where teamwork was emphasised over individual accolades, though some clear standouts still emerged.

Dylan Slattery was awarded Players’ Player for his performance, while the club’s points system recognised:

3 points: Cayless Dunn

2 points: Matt Germishuys

1 point: Bailey Kennedy

Their efforts helped drive the Pythons’ attacking momentum and ensured sustained pressure on the opposition throughout the match.

Players also highlighted the impact of key moments in the game, with strong defensive hits and attacking combinations helping maintain control.

While the final scoreline suggested a comfortable victory, players reflected on the importance of staying focused and building consistency after a challenging start to the season.

The win was seen as a reward for effort across training and previous matches, with teammates and coaching staff praising the collective commitment shown on game day.

“It was a great day, scratchy at times, but we managed to get the win,” players said.

“There were some really good individual performances, but overall it was a real team effort.”

The club also made a point of recognising the broader support network behind the win, thanking volunteers, organisers and sponsors who helped make the Ladies Day event a success.

Shout outs were given to those involved in the organisation of the day, with players acknowledging the importance of community involvement in sustaining grassroots sport.

The atmosphere, combined with the result, made it a memorable occasion for both players and supporters, reinforcing the strong community culture surrounding the Canowindra Pythons.

With their first win of the season now secured, Canowindra will look to build momentum in the coming rounds, using the confidence gained from the 36–12 victory as a platform for improvement.

Focus will now shift to maintaining consistency, tightening execution in key moments, and carrying the energy from their Ladies Day performance into future games.