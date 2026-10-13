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A knockout performance

<p>Coach Will Ingram with the Under 13s team after their last game.</p>\\n
<p>Coach Will Ingram with the Under 13s team after their last game.</p>\\n

Coach Will Ingram with the Under 13s team after their last game.

Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers fall just short of Koori Knockout glory
Cara Kemp
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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