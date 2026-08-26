Cowra Senior Soccer Club endured a mixed weekend of results across its senior competitions, with the club recording one win and two narrow defeats across A Grade, C Grade and Women’s A Grade.

The Cowra Senior Soccer Women’s A Grade side produced the standout result of the weekend, securing a 2-1 victory over Saints in a closely contested match.

The Cowra women were able to find the back of the net twice during the contest before holding Saints to just one goal.

The one-goal margin meant the result remained competitive throughout, but Cowra ultimately did enough to come away with the win.

The victory provides an important boost for the Women’s A Grade side, with the team able to finish the match on the right side of a tight contest.

Attention then turned to the club's two men’s sides, with both A Grade and C Grade also involved in close matches.

Cowra Senior Soccer’s C Grade side went down 3-2 to Kinross in another tight encounter.

Cowra managed to score twice, but Kinross was able to find the net on three occasions to claim the victory.

The narrow scoreline reflects a competitive match in which Cowra remained within striking distance throughout, but ultimately fell one goal short of taking anything from the contest.

The A Grade side also suffered a narrow defeat, going down 3-2 to Pinnacle.

Like the C Grade match, Cowra was able to score twice but could not quite match its opponent's attacking output.

Pinnacle's three goals proved enough to secure the win, with Cowra left to rue a result that could have gone either way given the final one-goal margin.

The two losses mean both Cowra men's sides will be looking to bounce back in their next fixtures, while the Women’s A Grade team will take confidence from its victory over Saints.

With two of the three matches decided by just a single goal, the weekend demonstrated the competitiveness of the Cowra sides, despite the overall mixed results.

For the club, the focus now turns to the next round, with all three senior teams looking to build on their performances and continue their respective seasons strongly.